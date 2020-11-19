Correio do Litoral
Súmula de requerimento de Licença Prévia

A CONSTRUTORA TRIUNFO S.A., CNPJ 77.955.532/0001-07 torna público que irá requerer ao IAT, a Licença Prévia para Manutenção e reparação de máquinas, atividade a ser implantada na Rua Martinho Ramos nº0, Tabuleiro, Matinhos/PR, CEP 83.260-000.

