Sanepar cancela serviço em Guaratuba

Por Redação

A Sanepar informa que, devido ao mau tempo, não fará a instalação de geradores de energia elétrica em Guaratuba que estava programada para esta segunda-feira (7).

Será marcada nova data para o serviço e a população será informada com antecedência.

