SÚMULA DE LICENÇA AMBIENTAL SIMPLIFICADA

IATE CLUBE DE CAIOBÁ, CNPJ nº 76.692.896/0001-89 torna público que irá requerer junto ao IAT, a licença ambiental simplificada – LAS para implantação de pier flutuante em empreendimento náutico, instalada na Estrada do Cabaraquara, KM 2, Guaratuba/PR.

