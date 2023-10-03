Correio do Litoral
Matinhos anuncia novos horários dos ônibus da tarifa zero

Redação

A Prefeitura de Matinhos divulgou a tabela com os novos ônibus do transporte coletivo municipal, que já estão em vigor. 

São quatro linhas com tarifa zero cobrindo todas as regiões da cidade. A tabela contém os horários de segunda a sábado, com maior frequência, e no domingo.

Tarifa Zero Matinhos
