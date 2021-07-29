Correio do Litoral
Projeto piloto no Litoral serve de base para cicloturismo no Paraná

Foto: Felipe Roehrig / Expedição Rota Caiçara

Representantes de diversas frentes que envolvem o cicloturismo, principalmente de Curitiba, Região Metropolitana e Litoral, conheceram as iniciativas do programa estadual de Vocações Regionais Sustentáveis (VRS), especialmente as relacionadas ao segmento, na última segunda-feira (26), na Capital.

O programa foi criado na Invest Paraná, agência de promoção e atração de investimentos do Governo do Estado, com o objetivo integrar produtos locais a cadeias de valor de forma sustentável, fortalecendo relações sociais, culturais e ambientais.

Para isso, possui um ciclo de três etapas: valorização do conhecimento tradicional, inserção de inovações tecnológicas e aberturas de canais de vendas.

O VRS é baseado em metodologias similares desenvolvidas em outros países e importadas pela Invest Paraná por meio de sua rede de relacionamento com instituições internacionais. A metodologia “Value Links”, da agência de cooperação alemã GIZ, e a “One Village, One Product”, criada pelo Japão e difundida por diversas outras nações em desenvolvimento.

Juntamente com a abordagem “One Village, One Product” e por meio da irmandade entre o governo da província japonesa de Hyogo e o Paraná, outra iniciativa em desenvolvimento é a Michi no Eki, política pública que surgiu no Japão em 1993, e consiste em estações à beira de estradas estruturadas para promoção dos produtos e do turismo local.

De acordo com Giancarlo Rocco, diretor de Relações Internacionais e Institucionais da Invest Paraná e um dos responsáveis pela coordenação, as paradas são locais únicos e preparados para oferecer um receptivo adequado aos visitantes, reunindo instalações para descanso, informações e promoção da região.

Atualmente, o projeto do VRS está iniciando o seu piloto nos municípios de Morretes, Antonina e Guaraqueçaba, trabalhando os conceitos de turismo de natureza e de base comunitária, além de produtos regionais. Uma estação Michi no Eki deve ser instalada na região. Nesse contexto, o cicloturismo se destaca como forma de estímulo ao desenvolvimento econômico.

Ivan Mendes, da Lobi Ciclotur, empresa credenciada pelo Invest Pass (Programa de Aceleração de Soluções Sustentáveis), também da Invest Paraná, falou sobre como o Estado, em especial a região do Litoral, vem se destacando no setor de cicloturismo.

Segundo ele, as belezas naturais e as rotas contemplativas constituem um grande potencial para o Estado atrair os praticantes de cicloturismo. “Trata-se de um público qualificado, com poder aquisitivo e, portanto, com poder de impacto sobre a economia dos locais por onde passam”, destacou Mendes.

Ele apresentou uma rota mapeada que liga São José dos Pinhais, na Região Metropolitana de Curitiba, ao Litoral por meio de um eixo central, que une as duas regiões, onde serão construídas as estações Michi no Eki.

O objetivo agora é estimular a qualificação e a formatação de empreendimentos profissionalizados ao longo desse eixo, com engajamento da comunidade para que a prática de cicloturismo na região se torne algo sustentável e continuado.

O Programa de Vocações Regionais Sustentáveis, juntamente com a iniciativa Michi no Eki, se encaixam exatamente nesse ponto para estimular o turismo, mobilizar a comunidade e disponibilizar uma estrutura de receptivo com conforto e qualidade.

Um exemplo das inúmeras possibilidades de expansão desse eixo principal foi apresentado pelo prefeito de Morretes, Sebastião Brindarolli Junior. “Para além da Estrada da Graciosa, há mais de 600 quilômetros de estradas rurais no entorno do município com paisagens belíssimas a serem exploradas pelos ciclistas”, afirmou.

Diversas iniciativas relacionadas ao setor foram apresentadas e o objetivo do grupo é ambicioso: tornar o Paraná o estado do cicloturismo no Brasil. Marta Yoshie Takahashi, da Paraná Projetos, falou em nome da Câmara Técnica de Cicloturismo e aproveitou o encontro para convidar a todos para o Seminário Estadual do setor, a ser realizado no início de 2022.

