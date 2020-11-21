Inscrições abertas para os editais da Lei Aldir Blanc em Guaratuba

Estão abertas as inscrições para os editais de Chamamento Público da Lei Aldir Blanc (Lei Federal 14.017/2020) no município de Guaratuba. O prazo é até as 10h30 do dia 8 de dezembro de 2020.

Os Editais abrangem projetos de DANÇA, de MÚSICA e de MANIFESTAÇÕES CULTURAIS para artistas e empresas de Guaratuba.

As inscrições devem ser feitas presencialmente por meio de protocolo na sede da Prefeitura Municipal, na rua Dr. João Cândido, 380, Centro.

As dúvidas podem ser sanadas na Secretaria Municipal da Cultura e do Turismo, no Parque de Eventos, na rua Antônio Rocha, 488 (antiga Faspar), pelo telefone 3472-8643 ou pelo e-mail: cultura@guaratuba.pr.gov.br.

Leia os editais e confira a legislação nos links a seguir (os brasões da República e do Município necessários para os projetos estão nas miniaturas abaixo):

Legislação

Fonte: Prefeitura de Guaratuba