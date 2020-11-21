Correio do Litoral
Notícias do Litoral do Paraná

Inscrições abertas para os editais da Lei Aldir Blanc em Guaratuba

Por Assessorias
Estão abertas as inscrições para os editais de Chamamento Público da Lei Aldir Blanc (Lei Federal 14.017/2020) no município de Guaratuba. O prazo é até as 10h30 do dia 8 de dezembro de 2020.

Os Editais abrangem projetos de DANÇA, de MÚSICA e de MANIFESTAÇÕES CULTURAIS para artistas e empresas de Guaratuba.
As inscrições devem ser feitas presencialmente por meio de protocolo na sede da Prefeitura Municipal, na rua Dr. João Cândido, 380, Centro.
As dúvidas podem ser sanadas na Secretaria Municipal da Cultura e do Turismo, no Parque de Eventos, na rua Antônio Rocha, 488 (antiga Faspar), pelo telefone 3472-8643 ou pelo e-mail: cultura@guaratuba.pr.gov.br.
Leia os editais e confira a legislação nos links a seguir (os brasões da República e do Município necessários para os projetos estão nas miniaturas abaixo):
Legislação
Diário Oficial nº 721 com a publicação dos editais
Lei Federal 14.017 de 29/6/2020 – Lei Aldir Blanc
Decreto 10.464 de 17/6/2020 – Regulamenta a Lei Aldir Blanc
Portaria 12.504 de 1º/10/2020 – Cria o Comitê da Lei Aldir Blanc no Município
Decreto 23.573 de 17/1/20 – Regulamenta a aplicação da Lei Aldir Blanc no Município

 

Fonte: Prefeitura de Guaratuba

