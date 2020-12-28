Correio do Litoral
Notícias do Litoral do Paraná

Súmula de Requerimento de Licença Prévia

Por Publicidade

COONAGRO COOPERATIVA NACIONAL AGROINDUSTRIAL torna público que irá requerer ao IAT, a Licença Prévia para Armazenamento de Fertilizantes a ser implantada na Avenida Senador Attilio Fontana, 2783 – Parque São João – 83212-250 – Paranaguá/PR.

Leia também

EDITAL DE CONVOCAÇÃO PARA AUDIÊNCIA PÚBLICA

EDITAL DE CONVOCAÇÃO PARA AUDIÊNCIA PÚBLICA

Recebimento de Licença de Instalação

Requerimento de Licença de Operação

Comentários
Carregando...